Experts unsure if SET move to extend trading session would boost volumes

Friday (March 22) was the last day of trading from 2.30pm to 4.30pm.

The stock market's new pre-open session in the afternoon from next week will be from 1.30pm to 2pm, with afternoon trading hours from 2pm to 4.30pm.

The financial community is unsure whether this move will help boost trading volumes in the Thai stock market.

Paiboon Nalinthrangkurn, CEO of TISCO Securities and president of the Investment Analysts Association, said that extending the trading hours was unlikely to be directly related to any significant increase in trading volumes in the Thai stock market. This is because investors' decision to trade would depend more on fundamental market factors.

If the Thai stock market is backed by strong fundamentals, trading volumes would go up, he said, adding, key fundamental factors included sustained economic recovery, the absence of worrying domestic political factors, and efforts to attract foreign funds inflows back to a sustained uptrend. This requires improved performances by Thai registered companies and the listing of new high-potential stocks.