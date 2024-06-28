SET chief highlights opportunities to invest in certain sectors

He made the remarks during his speech at “Investment Forum 2024” organised by Nation Group’s media arm, Krungthep Turakij. The Thai stock market has seen a sharp fall due to uncertainty over the country’s political situation and the economic slowdown.

The index on Friday afternoon was at 1,301.18, down 0.63 per cent from Thursday’s close. Transaction value, meanwhile, totalled 27.17 billion baht at the time of writing this report.

Pakorn expects the Thai stock market to gain positive sentiment from an increase in exports, higher domestic consumption and government spending in the second half of this year, which could expand Thailand’s gross domestic product (GDP) by 3%.

He confirmed that the Thai financial system was still very stable and liquid, with a low public debt-to-GDP ratio at 64 per cent and foreign exchange reserves at 19.7 per cent.

“If the government launches more economic stimulus measures, the Thai stock market will rise,” he said, adding that those measures would also boost the profits of SET-listed companies.