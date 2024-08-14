Raising biodiversity awareness in listed companies on SEC agenda

Launched on Tuesday, the initiative aims to encourage high-level executives to adopt policy commitments that can be integrated throughout their value chains.

The partnership also represents a concerted effort to address the pressing issue of biodiversity loss and its implications for sustainable development in Thailand. As global attention on biodiversity increases, Thai businesses are being urged to prepare for potential future regulations and disclosure requirements related to biodiversity impacts.

The collaboration was marked by a seminar titled "Elevating Biodiversity Literacy and Awareness", held in Bangkok. The event is seen as a significant step towards driving listed companies to contribute to Thailand's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Irina Goryunova, UNDP deputy resident representative in Thailand, highlighted the increasing impact of the climate crisis on global biodiversity loss.

"The impacts of these crises go beyond environmental issues and affect almost all Sustainable Development Goals, especially in the areas of health, food security, and access to water," she said.

Goryunova emphasised the need for greater private sector involvement, noting that "private sector involvement in this agenda remains limited, reflecting the need to raise awareness about the importance of biodiversity for various sectors, especially businesses".