Personalised investment behind growth of Thai private wealth

Nattapon Chansivanon, deputy CEO and chief investment officer of wealth investment management, said Thai investors are keeping up with global investment trends.
Apart from common assets in Thailand and overseas like stocks and bonds, he said Thai investors are also interested in private credit and cryptocurrencies.
“We analyse assets to offer information and investment products to our customers,” he said, adding that sustainability-related assets also gained popularity among investors even though some cannot generate remarkable returns due to the high- interest rate of the past two years.
Nattapon said many Thai and foreign private wealth management companies have launched applications to help investors make transactions at a competitive price, noting that artificial intelligence plays a crucial role in speeding up asset analysis from various sources to offer investment strategies suited to each investor.
“We believe that more private wealth management companies will adopt AI to offer more personalised services,” he said.
Natcha Suntorntarawong, deputy CEO and chief of private wealth, said an increase in high and ultra-high net worth investors has also contributed to the growth of the private wealth market.
This group of investors, categorised as High Net Worth Individuals (HNWIs), experienced a growth rate of 10.3% in 2023, outpacing the global average, she explained, noting that HNWIs have the capacity to invest in many types of assets, and preferred companies that offer exclusive investment options for them.
Trust and competitiveness
As a Thai brokerage firm with a nearly 60-year history, Pi Securities launched Pi Private Wealth in March 2024 to enhance competitiveness and customer value. “We provide personalised investment solutions where relationship managers and strategists collaborate to offer tailored recommendations based on customer profiles and preferences—our key value proposition,” she said.
She added that the Pi Private Wealth CIO Office ensures effective risk management and feasible returns, while partnerships with domestic and foreign firms allow Pi to offer a diverse range of tailored investment products, further enriching its personalised services.
The company launched its investment application early in 2024. enabling customers to easily purchase assets both domestically and globally. Additionally, the company has adopted AI and other digital solutions to enhance customer experience and improve operational efficiency.
Natcha also explained that Pi Securities has implemented a customer-centric strategy to build trust and enhance the overall experience, encouraging clients to increase their investments or recommend services to others. In addition, the company offers exclusive privileges, such as seminars and loyalty programmes, to further elevate the customer experience. “This move aims to ensure that our customers feel special,” she said, highlighting it as a key advantage of Pi Securities’ private wealth management service.
Nattapon said the company would offer knowledge to retirees to enable them to generate profit and cope with loss.
This strategy came as the company has witnessed investment knowledge transfer between retirees and younger generations, who focus on generating high returns.
“Investors need four things – favourable return, affordable price, ease of use and relationship management,” he said.
Pi Securities will implement strategies to maintain the customer base and offer good service, he stressed. “We do not look at investment as a single product, but a portfolio that allows investors to generate profit and cope with loss.”