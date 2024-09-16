Personalised investment behind growth of Thai private wealth

Trust and competitiveness

As a Thai brokerage firm with a nearly 60-year history, Pi Securities launched Pi Private Wealth in March 2024 to enhance competitiveness and customer value. “We provide personalised investment solutions where relationship managers and strategists collaborate to offer tailored recommendations based on customer profiles and preferences—our key value proposition,” she said.

She added that the Pi Private Wealth CIO Office ensures effective risk management and feasible returns, while partnerships with domestic and foreign firms allow Pi to offer a diverse range of tailored investment products, further enriching its personalised services.

The company launched its investment application early in 2024. enabling customers to easily purchase assets both domestically and globally. Additionally, the company has adopted AI and other digital solutions to enhance customer experience and improve operational efficiency.

Natcha also explained that Pi Securities has implemented a customer-centric strategy to build trust and enhance the overall experience, encouraging clients to increase their investments or recommend services to others. In addition, the company offers exclusive privileges, such as seminars and loyalty programmes, to further elevate the customer experience. “This move aims to ensure that our customers feel special,” she said, highlighting it as a key advantage of Pi Securities’ private wealth management service.

Nattapon said the company would offer knowledge to retirees to enable them to generate profit and cope with loss.

This strategy came as the company has witnessed investment knowledge transfer between retirees and younger generations, who focus on generating high returns.

“Investors need four things – favourable return, affordable price, ease of use and relationship management,” he said.

Pi Securities will implement strategies to maintain the customer base and offer good service, he stressed. “We do not look at investment as a single product, but a portfolio that allows investors to generate profit and cope with loss.”