MONO stocks under close watch by SET for suspected manipulation

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) announced on Tuesday that it is closely monitoring trading and prices of shares of Mono Next Plc on suspicion that its prices were being manipulated.

The SET announced that Mono Next, whose trading symbol is MONO, has been put under the trading restriction measure Level 1 since November 27 and will remain under the measure until December 17.

Under Level 1, buyers must purchase MONO stocks in cash, and cash balance procurement is prohibited.

The SET said that after the MONO stocks were put under the Level 1 trading measure, it detected irregular trading methods and irregularly rising prices during the four days of trading on office days from November 27 to December 2.