Bangkok ranks 34th most attractive city for investment, says BMA

BMA spokesman Aekvarunyoo Amrapala said Bangkok’s quantum leap in the Global Cities Index (GCI) by global business consulting firm Kearney, was all thanks to advancements in the capital’s business activities, cultural experience and information exchanges.
“The progress in Bangkok’s business activities is mainly due to the increase in maritime transport figures, as many cities face disruptions and other challenges,” he said, adding that Bangkok also gained advantage on its strategic location.
He added that an increase in world-class service companies has enhanced Bangkok’s potential as an international business hub, driven by its ease of doing business and attractiveness for investment.
Aekvarunyoo noted that indicators like foreign arrivals, food variety, and performing and visual arts helped boost Bangkok’s cultural experiences. The new internet speed indicator also benefited Bangkok in terms of information exchange, he added.
However, he said Kearney advised Bangkok to address two key challenges to climb higher – improving people’s quality of life through effective environmental solutions and promoting social equity, and strengthening innovation capabilities.