SET-listed firms’ net profit drop 3.7% in 2024 on higher costs

SET president Asadej Kongsiri said on Thursday that of the 807 companies listed on SET and the Market for Alternative Investment (mai) that submitted their financial statements as of December 31, 2024, only 604 reported net profits.

Despite this, total sales reached 17.52 trillion baht in 2024, marking a 3.1% year-on-year increase. However, rising costs led to a core profit of 1.55 trillion baht and a net profit of 859.40 billion baht, reflecting declines of 1.1% and 3.7%, respectively.

As of December 31, 2024, the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio of Thai listed companies (excluding the financial sector) stood at 1.49 times, down from 1.52 times the previous year.