Finance Ministry to offload non-core stock holdings

The State Enterprise Policy Office (SEPO) has announced plans for the Ministry of Finance to sell off around 10 non-essential stock holdings as part of a strategic portfolio optimisation.
Tibordee Wattanakul, director general of SEPO, said the State Securities Management and Development Committee, chaired by the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Finance, Lavaron Sangsnit, is scheduled to convene its third meeting shortly to authorise the disposals.
The ministry has already initiated a gradual divestment of certain assets and now is targeting a further 10 holdings deemed surplus to requirements. The committee, under Sangsnit’s leadership, will oversee the approval process.
The objective is to refine the ministry’s stock portfolio, encompassing both listed and unlisted securities, to maximise returns and ensure optimal asset utilisation.
“Decisions regarding share sales will be based on current market valuations and future price projections,” Tibordee explained. “If future price appreciation is deemed unlikely, and the ministry incurs ongoing maintenance costs, disposal will be considered. Conversely, revenue-generating or policy-driven holdings will, in principle, be retained.”
The Finance Ministry currently holds some 117 securities, excluding state-owned enterprises, which are categorised as follows:
The aggregate value of these securities approaches 400 billion baht, with the Vayupak Fund accounting for more than 340 billion baht. The remaining balance represents other diverse holdings.
The proposed divestment aligns with the ministry’s commitment to prudent asset management and aims to unlock value from its investment portfolio, it says.