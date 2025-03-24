Finance Ministry to offload non-core stock holdings

The State Enterprise Policy Office (SEPO) has announced plans for the Ministry of Finance to sell off around 10 non-essential stock holdings as part of a strategic portfolio optimisation.

Tibordee Wattanakul, director general of SEPO, said the State Securities Management and Development Committee, chaired by the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Finance, Lavaron Sangsnit, is scheduled to convene its third meeting shortly to authorise the disposals.

The ministry has already initiated a gradual divestment of certain assets and now is targeting a further 10 holdings deemed surplus to requirements. The committee, under Sangsnit’s leadership, will oversee the approval process.