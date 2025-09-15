Chartered Group vows legal action over false political links in Thailand

Chartered Group, a global investment company managing and investing billions of dollars across multiple countries, issued a special formal notice today (September 15) that it will take firm legal action against individuals and entities recently spreading false information and defamatory content in the media and on social networks implying or alleging that the Group has connections with politicians or political parties or individuals on the behalf in Thailand in relation with investments in Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited (BCP), MFC Asset Management Public Company Limited (MFC) and VGI Public Company Limited (VGI).
The Group emphasised unequivocally that it has no direct or indirect connections to political figures or parties, past or present, or individuals on their behalf as appeared in the media, print and social media. All of the Group’s business activities are conducted strictly in accordance with applicable laws and regulatory requirements, both in Thailand and internationally.
“Chartered Group has great confidence in the Thai economy and in the country’s significant business potential,” the Group stated. “Guided by this belief, we are committed to deepening our business collaborations and expanding our investments in Thailand in full compliance with the laws and regulations and under the requisite supervision of the relevant regulatory authorities.”
The Group further noted: “Any attempt to damage our reputation by associating the Group with political actors or parties will be met with decisive and uncompromising measures, including legal actions against all parties responsible for spreading falls information. Recent efforts to discredit our operations through fake news will not succeed. Chartered Group will continue to operate with professionalism and maintain the highest standards of investment management and business processes worldwide”.
Chartered Group is a leading global private equity fund manager with assets under management exceeding US$16 billion (over 500 billion baht).
The firm invests in high-potential assets worldwide, covering not only private equity but also listed securities. It brings extensive experience and expertise across finance, securities, hospitality, and technology sectors.
The Group currently operates offices in seven countries: Singapore, Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Luxembourg, Switzerland, and Israel. In the fourth quarter of 2025, it is set to open its eighth office in Thailand, located at One Bangkok Tower 4.