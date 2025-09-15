Chartered Group vows legal action over false political links in Thailand

Chartered Group, a global investment company managing and investing billions of dollars across multiple countries, issued a special formal notice today (September 15) that it will take firm legal action against individuals and entities recently spreading false information and defamatory content in the media and on social networks implying or alleging that the Group has connections with politicians or political parties or individuals on the behalf in Thailand in relation with investments in Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited (BCP), MFC Asset Management Public Company Limited (MFC) and VGI Public Company Limited (VGI).

The Group emphasised unequivocally that it has no direct or indirect connections to political figures or parties, past or present, or individuals on their behalf as appeared in the media, print and social media. All of the Group’s business activities are conducted strictly in accordance with applicable laws and regulatory requirements, both in Thailand and internationally.