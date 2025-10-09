Thai Gold Expert Warns of Severe Correction as Prices Surge 40% Amid "Everything Rally"

Thailand's gold market is experiencing unprecedented euphoria as prices have surged past 60,000 baht per baht weight, but industry experts are warning that the rally shows dangerous signs of excess that could precede a sharp correction.

Teerarat Jutavarakul, managing director of InterGold Trade, told the "Thailand Economic Outlook 2026: Out of the Trap" seminar hosted by Krungthep Turakij on Thursday that gold has become the "talk of the town" as prices have climbed more than 40 per cent in baht terms this year—an increase of roughly 20,000 baht since January that he described as extraordinarily unusual for a single year.

In US dollar terms, the metal has appreciated 50 per cent, driven primarily by its safe haven status amid mounting global instability, geopolitical conflicts, and concerns over dollar debasement as investors flee what they perceive as excessive US debt and monetary expansion.

However, Teerarat cautioned that the market is exhibiting characteristics reminiscent of previous bubble episodes, particularly the simultaneous rally across multiple asset classes including US equities, gold, and Bitcoin—all reaching new all-time highs concurrently.