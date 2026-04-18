Mystery trader dumped US$760m in oil bets just before prices crashed

A massive oil trade placed moments before crude prices slumped has triggered fresh questions over whether sensitive information tied to the Iran conflict may have been used to profit in global energy markets.

The transaction, worth around US$760 million, was executed roughly 20 minutes before Iran’s foreign minister formally announced on Friday that commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz would remain open for the rest of the ceasefire period.

According to LSEG data, a total of 7,990 Brent crude futures contracts were sold between 12:24pm and 12:25pm GMT, with the trade valued at about US$760 million at prevailing prices.

Then, at 12:45pm GMT, Iran’s foreign minister posted on X that commercial vessels would be able to pass fully through the Strait of Hormuz during the remaining ceasefire period, in line with the situation in Lebanon.

Within minutes of that statement, global oil prices fell sharply, at one point dropping as much as 11%, underlining how strongly geopolitical developments continue to drive sentiment in energy markets.

The timing of the trade has become the focus of attention because it appeared to anticipate a market-moving diplomatic signal before it was made public.