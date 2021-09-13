Bangkok’s young Picassos bag 19 prizes at international art contest

The best young Bangkok painters – as selected by City Hall and education authorities – vied with their peers from across Asia in the 7th Asian Children Art Exhibition contest at Benxi in China’s Liaoning province.

The Thai artworks were competing against some 500 paintings submitted from China, Iran, North Korea, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Mongolia, Singapore and Sri Lanka.

The contest opened on September 7 with all paintings showcased across the city in Benxi city’s schools as well as on the WeChat app account of the organiser, Liaoning People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (LNPAFFC).

Among the 19 awards handed to Thai students were one 1st prize, two first-runners-up and four second-runners-up prizes, and 12 best works awards.

Held under the theme “Health, Friendship, and Great Harmony”, the contest promoted the exchange of art, culture and friendship among youths from across Asia.