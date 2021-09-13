Tuesday, September 14, 2021

education

Bangkok’s young Picassos bag 19 prizes at international art contest

Bangkok students boosted their reputation for creative flair by bagging no less than 19 prizes at an international art competition on Monday.

The best young Bangkok painters – as selected by City Hall and education authorities – vied with their peers from across Asia in the 7th Asian Children Art Exhibition contest at Benxi in China’s Liaoning province.

The Thai artworks were competing against some 500 paintings submitted from China, Iran, North Korea, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Mongolia, Singapore and Sri Lanka.

The contest opened on September 7 with all paintings showcased across the city in Benxi city’s schools as well as on the WeChat app account of the organiser, Liaoning People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (LNPAFFC).

Among the 19 awards handed to Thai students were one 1st prize, two first-runners-up and four second-runners-up prizes, and 12 best works awards.

Held under the theme “Health, Friendship, and Great Harmony”, the contest promoted the exchange of art, culture and friendship among youths from across Asia.

Related news:

Bangkok’s young Picassos bag 19 prizes at international art contest Bangkok’s young Picassos bag 19 prizes at international art contest ​​​​​​​

Published : September 13, 2021

Related News

Students to get first Pfizer jab before schools reopen in November

Published : September 13, 2021

Mideast in Pictures: Yemeni children struggle for education

Published : September 10, 2021

Give Your Child a Head Start at an International Pre-school

Published : September 02, 2021

Jordan resumes in-class education as COVID-19 restrictions lifted

Published : September 02, 2021

Latest News

Press barred from Govt House for 14 days after reporter tests positive

Published : September 14, 2021

Sinopharm lined up as alternative for children amid concern over Pfizer

Published : September 14, 2021

Name change for company linking three airports with high-speed railway

Published : September 14, 2021

Palang Pracharath MP Wirat, 86 others face legal action over graft allegations

Published : September 14, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.