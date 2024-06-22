Thai private hospitals seek to capitalise on medical tourism

Thonburi Bamrungmuang Hospital chief executive officer Pitakpol Boonyamalik told Nation Group’s media arm Thansettakij that the competition among private hospitals is high, especially in elderly care, which gained positive sentiment from Thailand’s ageing society.

He said his hospital will focus on providing more precision health care by collaborating with domestic and international medical teams on opening a wide range of medical centres this year.

“The hospital has an advantage from its location in the congested Yaowarat neighbourhood, a spacious venue, and 500-700 medical staff who are able to provide medical excellence to all groups of customers,” he said.

Thonburi Bamrungmuang Hospital recently collaborated with vascular-surgery experts on enhancing and expanding treatment against vascular diseases for patients in Thailand and other countries.

The hospital’s mother company Thonburi Healthcare Group said it will invest up to 2 billion baht to expand its medical services, such as opening two clinics in the South, as well as “cancer excellence centres” in three hospitals – Sirivej Hospital in Chanthaburi, Thonburi Trang Hospital, and Ubonrak Thonburi Hospital in Ubon Ratchathani.

“There are four investment trends among Thai private hospitals – supporting foreign patients, supporting an ageing society, opening medical centres to treat rare and special diseases, and investing in preventive medicine,” the company’s CEO Tanatip Suppradit said.