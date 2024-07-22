Study: Yoga significantly improves health of Rheumatoid Arthritis patients

Yoga can significantly improve the health of Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) patients, according to a new study from the AIIMS, New Delhi.

RA is a chronic autoimmune disease that causes inflammation in the joints. It causes joint damage and pain and can affect other organ systems as well like the lungs, heart and brain. Traditionally, yoga has been known for its physical and mental well-being benefits.

A collaborative study by the Lab for Molecular Reproduction and Genetics, Anatomy Department, and Department of Rheumatology AIIMS, ND, supported by DST, explored the effects of yoga at a cellular and molecular level in RA patients and how yoga may benefit RA patients beyond just pain relief.

It has been discovered that yoga lowers inflammation by controlling cellular damage and oxidative stress (OS). It balances pro- and anti-inflammatory cytokines, raises endorphin levels, and reduces cortisol and CRP levels and maintains melatonin rhythms. This facilitates the disruption of the inflammatory and hyperactive immune system cycle.