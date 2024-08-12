Thai FDA finds 1,171 illegal imports at 80 stores in 17 provinces

The Thai Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced on Monday that 1,171 illegally imported health products were discovered in 80 stores across 17 provinces. The findings were part of a nationwide survey of 470 stores, 17.02% of which were found to be in violation.

“Of the illegal products, 1,151 were food items and 20 were cosmetics,” said Weerachai Nolwachai, FDA deputy secretary-general, adding that the items had been seized by provincial public health offices.