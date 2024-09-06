Healthy eating trend boosts Thai organic market; Consumers pay 10-20% more

The study reveals that the most important factors influencing food purchases are price (56%), nutritional facts (53%), taste (40%), brand (39%), and health claims (34%). This data indicates that while health and wellness are significant, cost and taste still play crucial roles in decision-making.
Grant Bertoli, CEO of Marketbuzzz Co., Ltd, commented on the findings: "Our study shows more intent towards health and wellness in Thailand. However, it also highlights a gap between the desire to eat healthily and the actual purchasing decisions. While many Thais aim to make healthier choices, factors like price and taste still significantly influence their food purchases."
When it comes to specific health-related attributes, health benefits (57%), natural food (42%), and the absence of additives (39%) are deemed more important than organic products, which only 24% of Thais prioritize. This suggests that the broader concept of healthy eating encompasses more than just organic certification for Thai shoppers.
The perception of organic products among Thais is predominantly positive, with many believing these products to be safe for consumers, non-toxic, and 100% natural. Notably, 16% of consumers consistently purchase organic products, and 70% are willing to pay a premium for organic, with the majority willing to pay between 10% to 20% more for these items.
However, there is significant confusion regarding organic certification. Only 36% of consumers correctly identify the certification by the National Bureau of Agricultural Commodity and Food Standards, and 26% recognize the certification by the Organic Agriculture Certification Thailand (ACT). A striking 64% either do not know or incorrectly attribute the certification to other associations.
Bertoli also explained: "What stands out in our survey is that Thais place a higher value on health benefits, natural food, and the absence of additives over the organic label itself. This indicates a broader understanding of what constitutes healthy eating, where the emphasis is on natural ingredients and clear health benefits rather than strictly organic certification."
These findings underscore the need for more education and promotion of organic certification in Thailand. Increased efforts in this area could only enhance consumer understanding and confidence in organic products, potentially boosting their purchase rates.
A strong desire for health and wellness, tempered by practical considerations and a need for greater awareness and education. As this trend continues to grow, it is crucial for stakeholders, including government agencies, food producers, and retailers, to work together in educating consumers to help promote healthier food choices. As a result, more consumer education and promoting healthier food choices will only help in supporting Thais in their journey towards healthier eating.