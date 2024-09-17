\"Transfersome Gel\": Chula Pharmacy\'s new solution for hypertrophic scars

What causes hypertrophic scars?

Dr Romchat explained the body’s process for dealing with and healing wounds in three steps:

Step 1: When a wound occurs, the body first stops the bleeding, and initiates inflammation to destroy pathogens and remove dead tissue.

Step 2: The body generates new tissue to replace the dead tissue.

Step 3: The body then attempts to reshape the wound to closely resemble the original skin.

“If the wound healing process in Step 2 is abnormal due to prolonged, chronic, or severe inflammation, the body may not heal properly. This can affect Step 3, leading to misshapen scars. The body may continue to build excessive tissue, resulting in hypertrophic scars or keloids,” explained Dr Romchat.

How does Transfersome Gel heal hypertrophic scars?

Chronic inflammation is a major contributor to hypertrophic scars. By suppressing excessive inflammation, it is possible to reduce the appearance of a raised scar.

The “Asiatic acid-loaded transfersomes” in a gel have anti-inflammatory effects, which significantly reduce the likelihood of raised scars. When the product is used consistently, morning and evening, noticeable results can often be seen within the first 2 weeks. The body will work to reshape the bulging area to more closely resemble the original skin,” said Dr Romchat, recommends starting to use the product 3 days after the wound occurs, or when the wound has completely dried out.

In addition to addressing bulging scars, “Asiatic acid-loaded transfersome gel” can also be used for dark blemishes from acne scars or from scratching or picking at scabs.

“Raised scars can make us feel tight and itchy around the scar area. The skin in that area may become much drier and may develop dark or red marks. Using Asiatic acid-loaded transfersome gel can restore suppleness to the skin, as well as reduce pigmentation in the scar area, helping diminish dark spots,” explained Dr Romchat.

Romchat said that the Asiatic acid-loaded transfersome gel is most effective when applied to scars that are less than one year old. While it is still beneficial for older scars, it may take a longer time for the product to show results.

“We can continue to use this gel until the desired results are achieved without any harm, as the transfersome gel contains substances listed in the CosIng EU database as ‘safe for use on the skin.’, It can even be used safely by people with sensitive skin,” assured Dr Romchat.

Transfer some, a value-added innovation for beauty care and anti-ageing products

Transfersome is a substance delivery technology that can be used for delivering various compounds, including Asiatic acid found in Indian pennywort.

“With Transfersome gel’s ability to reduce dark spots and increase skin elasticity, we can also adapt the formulation for anti-aging applications,” said Dr Romchat referring to the future development and use of transfersome technology in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic manufacturing industries.

The innovation “Asiatic acid-loaded transfersome gel” is a product of the start-up Beauty Plant Laboratory Co., Ltd., incubated by the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Chulalongkorn University, and CU Innovation Hub. The technology has now been applied for patent by the Intellectual Property Institute of Chulalongkorn University and is being prepared for registration as a cosmetic product, to eventually register it as a medical device in the future.