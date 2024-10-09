Private hospitals threaten to quit social security system

PHA’s former president Chalerm Harnphanich told the press on Tuesday that the association and the SSO agreed last week to set up a subcommittee to study the diagnosis-related group (DRG) formula to determine the amount of reimbursement medical service providers can receive.

With the DRG approach, the SSO groups similar types of conditions together, ranging from very serious to simple illnesses.

He said reimbursements should be updated by considering related factors, such as utilisation rate and medical service cost. He added that reimbursements on some services have not been adjusted for years.

“The subcommittee should be set up to seek a solution as soon as possible,” he said, adding that PHA’s letter to the SSO stipulated that the office should seek a solution before preparing contracts later this year.

He expects the establishment of a subcommittee and the study on reimbursement would not take long as all the information was readily available.