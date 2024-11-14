Thais urged to change habits as diabetes cases cross 6.5 million

The Public Health Ministry has urged the public to eat healthily and exercise regularly to minimise the risk of diabetes, a deadly disease that plagues over 6.5 million Thais, or about one tenth of the population.

Speaking on the occasion of World Diabetes Day on Thursday (November 14), minister Somsak Thepsutin said that more than 90% of diabetes patients in Thailand are type 2, and some 40% do not know that they are diabetic.

Type 2 diabetes is a common condition that causes the level of sugar (glucose) in the blood to become too high. It can cause symptoms like excessive thirst, needing to urinate a lot and tiredness, but many people have no symptoms.

“To stay safe from the rising threat of diabetes, Thai people are advised to maintain healthier behaviour. One of the easiest tricks is to count the amount of carbohydrates in their daily meals to reduce the risk of diabetes and other non-communicable diseases,” he said.

Somsak added that the ministry has instructed the village health volunteer network to teach locals the carb counting practices, as well as encourage people to eat a variety of foods, with an emphasis on low-sugar vegetables and fruits, and exercise regularly.

Dr Panumas Yanwetsakul, director-general of the Department of Disease Control (DDC), said that this year, the International Diabetes Federation has set the theme for World Diabetes Day as “Diabetes and Well-Being”, with a focus on ensuring that patients have a good quality of life and happiness by managing their physical, mental, and social health, even while living with diabetes.