Korat doctor warns people in five risk groups against massage therapy

A doctor in Nakhon Ratchasima on Monday warned people in five risk groups against receiving Thai traditional massage after the death of a singer related to massage.
Dr Jade Boonyawongwiroj, assistant director of Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital, said people in the five groups could be risking their lives if they undergo Thai massage.
He issued the warning after a singer identified as Phing Chyada became partially paralysed and bedridden after she received massage at a popular parlour in Udon Thani in November. The massage included neck twisting, which caused a hibernated disc in her neck. She died of a blood infection in the morning of December 8.
Jade said the five risk groups are:
- People suffering from osteoporosis. Jade said if people with osteoporosis underwent massage, they would suffer pain and might have to go to hospital. He advised osteoporosis patients to seek doctors’ advice if they feel joint or muscle pains.
- Cancer patients, especially those with cancer spread through the bones. Jade said people whose cancer cells have spread through bones or who are receiving chemotherapy should not receive massage. He explained that massage would stimulate glands that prompt the cancer cells to spread much more and worsen their condition.
- Patients who take medicines to break up blood clots. Jade said aspirin or warfarin drugs can cause bleeding easily. He said massage could cause a capillary to break, leading to internal bleeding and the patients might have to be taken to hospital.
- Pregnant women. Jade said if pregnant women receive massage, their uterus could be stimulated to contract and lead to miscarriages or premature delivery.
- Patients with high fever or infection, such as dengue fever and influenza. Jade said massage could stimulate the germs to spread through their blood system and worsen their condition.