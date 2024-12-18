Health department outlines ways to prevent norovirus infection after Rayong outbreak

The department’s deputy director-general, Thiti Sawaengtham, made this remark on Monday, saying that students, teachers and staff of the school in Klaeng district got infected from consuming water and ice during the school’s sports week.
He explained that norovirus often spreads among children who have lower immunity than adults, especially during the cold season. Schools, restaurants, hospitals, nurseries, tourist buses and boats are among venues at risk of virus infection, he noted.
“Norovirus can transmit among people easily via food, drinks, breath and contact with norovirus patients,” he said, adding that the virus incubation period is 12-48 hours after infection.
Thiti further explained that most norovirus patients develop nausea, vomiting, stomachache, diarrhoea, fever, fatigue, headache and body aches. However, children and the elderly could develop more severe symptoms, which include dehydration, he warned.
Thiti advised people to follow these prevention measures: Eat cooked food; use a separate serving spoon; clean vegetables and fruits; wash hands with water and soap after daily activities; and avoid drinking or contact with contaminated water.
Agencies and venue operators should add chlorine in water tanks, inspect the water quality periodically, provide hand-washing stations with soap or alcohol gel, and boost awareness of hygiene practices among people, he added.