Streptococcus suis infections hit four provinces in Northeast

Nakhon Ratchasima recorded the most cases with 120 patients and 10 fatalities, followed by Chaiyaphum (37 patients and seven fatalities), Surin (24 patients and three fatalities) and Buriram (16 patients and two fatalities).

Most patients were aged above 65 years, followed by 55-64 years and 45-54 years, Taweechai Wisanuyothin, director of the Office of Disease Prevention and Control Region 9 Nakhon Ratchasima, said on Tuesday.