Streptococcus suis infections hit four provinces in Northeast

Nakhon Ratchasima recorded the most cases with 120 patients and 10 fatalities, followed by Chaiyaphum (37 patients and seven fatalities), Surin (24 patients and three fatalities) and Buriram (16 patients and two fatalities).
Most patients were aged above 65 years, followed by 55-64 years and 45-54 years, Taweechai Wisanuyothin, director of the Office of Disease Prevention and Control Region 9 Nakhon Ratchasima, said on Tuesday.
He said the office should accelerate dealing with risk of S suis infection in Nakhon Ratchasima, while monitoring the occurrence of disease in three other provinces.
The office should collaborate with several agencies to contain the spread effectively, he said, warning that S suis patients could develop hearing loss or death.
The S suis bacterium is prevalent in pigs. Taweechai urged people to consume only cooked pork and purchase it at reliable and standardised sources. He also warned that consuming raw pork by pouring lime juice or consuming it with alcohol could put them at risk of S suis infection.
People should use tongs instead of chopsticks to separate cooked and raw pork while consuming pork barbecue, he said.
He also advised chefs, pork raisers and veterinarians to use protective equipment and wash their hands regularly to prevent risk of S suis infection.