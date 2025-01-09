Committee set up to evaluate advanced therapy medical products

THURSDAY, JANUARY 09, 2025

The Public Health Ministry has established a committee for monitoring and evaluating advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs) to further boost treatment efficiency and offer treatment alternatives to Thais.

The global market value of ATMPs is likely to grow further, according to the order signed by Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin on Tuesday. 

As research, development and utilisation of ATMPs continues, Thailand still has limitations on using these products in hospitals due to lack of information about product efficiency and safety, the ministry pointed out.

The committee has been vested with the responsibility of:

  • Choosing medical institutions that have potential to serve as sandboxes for providing medical services using ATMPs.
  • Providing suggestions for issuing ministry announcements related to medical service standards at ATMPs sandboxes.
  • Monitoring and evaluating medical service efficiency at ATMPs sandboxes, as well as providing suggestions on policies and guidelines for study, research, production and utilisation of ATMPs in Thailand.

The committee is also responsible for setting up subcommittees and working teams to support its operations, and perform other duties as assigned by the ministry.

 

