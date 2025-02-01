Thai authorities reassures public on safety of HPV vaccine

Thailand's National Vaccine Institute (NVI) and the Royal Thai College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RTCOG) have reaffirmed the safety of vaccines in response to social media discussions surrounding lawsuits against HPV vaccine manufacturers abroad.

The NVI highlighted that the HPV vaccine's safety and efficacy have been validated by the World Health Organization (WHO) and regulatory bodies worldwide, having been in use for over a decade to effectively prevent cervical cancer. They said the benefits far exceed any potential risks.

The vaccine can prevent cancers caused by a human papillomavirus (HPV) infection, including cervical cancer.

