Thai authorities reassures public on safety of HPV vaccine

Thailand's National Vaccine Institute (NVI) and the Royal Thai College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RTCOG) have reaffirmed the safety of vaccines in response to social media discussions surrounding lawsuits against HPV vaccine manufacturers abroad.
The NVI highlighted that the HPV vaccine's safety and efficacy have been validated by the World Health Organization (WHO) and regulatory bodies worldwide, having been in use for over a decade to effectively prevent cervical cancer. They said the benefits far exceed any potential risks.
The vaccine can prevent cancers caused by a human papillomavirus (HPV) infection, including cervical cancer.
Addressing concerns over reported adverse events, the NVI confirmed that Thailand maintains a robust vaccine safety surveillance system, promising to investigate any new safety information that could impact vaccination guidelines.
The public is encouraged to seek reliable information from the Ministry of Public Health, WHO, medical experts, and fact-checking organisations, the NVI said.
The Department of Disease Control (DDC) is also investigating claims of harm associated with the HPV vaccine.
DDC director-general Dr Panumas Yannawetsakul said that national and international health authorities, including the WHO and the US CDC, continue to recommend HPV vaccination based on extensive research.
Data from over 500 million doses administered since 2006 indicate side-effects are usually mild and severe allergic reactions rare.
Thailand also has a post-vaccination adverse event surveillance system in place, with no current evidence justifying the suspension of the vaccine, Panumas said.
The FDA is monitoring the safety of vaccines and there have been no recalls. The public has been advised to rely on trusted sources for information and to contact the DDC hotline at 1422 for further inquiries.