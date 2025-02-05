High price of health insurance cards for migrant workers under scrutiny

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin said on Wednesday that the health insurance cards cost around 1,600-2,400 baht apiece, while the budget for the universal coverage scheme was 3,000-3,800 baht a person.

Employers are required to purchase health insurance cards to enable migrant workers to access treatment under the ministry regulations, he explained.

“If possible, the price of health insurance cards for migrant workers or their dependents should be close to or equal to expense under the universal coverage scheme,” he said, adding that the ministry would propose this issue to the Cabinet for consideration.