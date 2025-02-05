High price of health insurance cards for migrant workers under scrutiny

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin said on Wednesday that the health insurance cards cost around 1,600-2,400 baht apiece, while the budget for the universal coverage scheme was 3,000-3,800 baht a person.
Employers are required to purchase health insurance cards to enable migrant workers to access treatment under the ministry regulations, he explained.
“If possible, the price of health insurance cards for migrant workers or their dependents should be close to or equal to expense under the universal coverage scheme,” he said, adding that the ministry would propose this issue to the Cabinet for consideration.
According to the health insurance fund for migrant workers or their dependents as of October last year, 309,416 migrant workers or their dependents, mostly from Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos, have registered.
Of the total, 262,843 were workers and dependents aged over 7 years, 39,602 were dependents aged under 7 years, and 6,971 were general migrants.
Ministry executives have also discussed enhancing Thai massage by adding specialised massages and increasing wages for masseurs, Somsak said.
Specialised massages include for treating muscle pain, frozen shoulder, trigger finger, pinched nerve in hip, herniated disc, paralysis and issues related to reproductive system, he explained.
He added that the ministry executives agreed to include obesity among non-communicable diseases.
Under the memorandum of understanding with the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives, village health volunteers (VHVs) will be able to request a loan of 100,000 baht a person from February 17, he said, adding that Thailand has more than 1 million VHVs nationwide.