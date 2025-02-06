DCD allays public fears over influenza following severe outbreak in Japan

The Disease Control Department (DCD) on Thursday reassured the public that there is no immediate risk of an influenza outbreak in Thailand, following warnings from a Thai doctor about a serious situation in Japan with high transmission rates.

DCD Director-General Dr Panumas Yanwetsakul stated that the influenza situation in Thailand remains normal, with some fatalities occurring among vulnerable groups or individuals with underlying health conditions.

Panumas emphasised that no mutant strains of the influenza virus have been detected in Thailand so far.