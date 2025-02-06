DCD allays public fears over influenza following severe outbreak in Japan

The Disease Control Department (DCD) on Thursday reassured the public that there is no immediate risk of an influenza outbreak in Thailand, following warnings from a Thai doctor about a serious situation in Japan with high transmission rates.
DCD Director-General Dr Panumas Yanwetsakul stated that the influenza situation in Thailand remains normal, with some fatalities occurring among vulnerable groups or individuals with underlying health conditions.
Panumas emphasised that no mutant strains of the influenza virus have been detected in Thailand so far.
“I’m confident that there is nothing to be concerned about regarding influenza in Thailand. It will not pose a threat to the country’s healthcare system,” he said.
“We have been closely monitoring the virus in collaboration with international health agencies, and there have been no reports of unusual strains here.”
However, he warned individuals experiencing high fever, shortness of breath, or distress after contracting influenza.
These symptoms could indicate that the virus has reached the lungs, potentially causing pneumonia, which can be fatal.
Dr Panumas addressed public concerns after Dr Jade Boonyawongwiroj, Assistant Director of Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital, advised Thai tourists on Tuesday to reconsider travel plans to Japan.
Jade described the influenza outbreak in Japan as severe, with an average of 66,132 new cases per day over the past 144 days, totalling approximately 9.523 million cases during this period.
Dr Panumas advised Thai travellers, particularly those planning trips to Japan, to prioritise their health.
He urged Thai tourists to purchase health insurance before travelling, as medical treatment abroad can be costly. He also recommended that they receive an influenza vaccine before departing for foreign destinations.