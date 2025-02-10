Cancer support in the workplace: Addressing the gap for employees

International SOS, the world’s leading health and security risk services company, called on organisations to proactively address the growing impact of cancer on their workforce by implementing a comprehensive cancer support programme within their employee wellbeing strategy.

Workplace-related cancers are a growing concern globally, with the incidence in Central Europe and parts of Asia approaching levels seen in Western Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. Despite this, many organisations remain unprepared. For example, in the UK, 96% of organisations lack cancer-specific policies, and 77% of employees with or affected by cancer find their benefits insufficient for their needs.

International SOS Global Assistance data (2022-2024) shows breast cancer (28%) and prostate cancer (6.27%) as the most common cancer-related assistance requests among women and men, respectively, highlighting the need for targeted support.