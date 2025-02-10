Cancer support in the workplace: Addressing the gap for employees

International SOS, the world’s leading health and security risk services company, called on organisations to proactively address the growing impact of cancer on their workforce by implementing a comprehensive cancer support programme within their employee wellbeing strategy.
Workplace-related cancers are a growing concern globally, with the incidence in Central Europe and parts of Asia approaching levels seen in Western Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. Despite this, many organisations remain unprepared. For example, in the UK, 96% of organisations lack cancer-specific policies, and 77% of employees with or affected by cancer find their benefits insufficient for their needs.
International SOS Global Assistance data (2022-2024) shows breast cancer (28%) and prostate cancer (6.27%) as the most common cancer-related assistance requests among women and men, respectively, highlighting the need for targeted support.
Dr Kate O’Reilly, Medical Director at International SOS, comments, “This gap in support underscores the urgent need for comprehensive cancer strategies within workplace wellbeing programmes. Educating employees about cancer risks, promoting healthy lifestyle choices and facilitating early detection are crucial measures to mitigate the risks of cancer and ensure employees receive the support they need throughout their health journey.
By understanding the specific needs of their workforce, organisations can more effectively tailor their cancer support programmes. This includes providing access to regular screenings and educational resources. Organisations need to foster an environment where employees feel comfortable discussing their health concerns and seeking the help they need. Ultimately, a proactive and inclusive approach to cancer care in the workplace not only benefits the individual but also enhances overall organisational resilience and productivity.”
International SOS offers the following 5C’s of Cancer Workplace Support to help organisations strengthen their workforce wellbeing support programme:
1. Champion awareness and prevention
• Proactively educate employees and disseminate information about cancer prevention, early detection, and available resources through various channels such as workshops, seminars, presentations, internal emails, posters and newsletters.
2. Care and support
• Provide comprehensive support to employees throughout their cancer journey. This includes access to screening, medical support, counselling services and offering flexible work arrangements to accommodate treatment needs.
3. Communication and collaboration
• Foster a safe and supportive environment where employees feel comfortable discussing their health concerns, diagnosis and treatment plan without fear of judgment or discrimination.
4. Conduct a workplace assessment
• Analyse potential workplace hazards that might increase cancer risk, such as exposure to carcinogens. Implement control measures to minimise risks and promote a healthy working environment. Modern office work may also contribute to three cancer risk factors, including excess body weight, diet and physical inactivity.
5. Confidentiality and respect
• Implement clear policies and procedures for handling employee health information and ensure that all employees, especially managers and supervisors, are trained on how to maintain confidentiality and provide sensitive support.