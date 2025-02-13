Academic calls for caution as Thai govt reviews alcohol sale policies

The government should conduct a thorough review of alcohol regulations as booze contributes to social issues, an academic warned on Thursday.
Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra had on Tuesday instructed relevant agencies to reassess restrictions on alcohol sales in an effort to boost tourism. The directive follows complaints from business operators who argue that existing laws hinder economic growth and contradict the government’s tourism stimulus policies.
Surasak Chaiyasong, a lecturer at Mahasarakham University’s Faculty of Pharmacy, said the government’s push to revise alcohol laws aligns with its recent decision to extend entertainment venue operating hours to 4am. However, he pointed out that alcoholic beverages are not ordinary consumer products as they impair judgement and contribute to drunk driving, violence and other social issues.
Surasak warned that the consumption of alcohol can lead to addiction, increased medical burdens and links to narcotics and gambling problems. He urged policymakers to prioritise public health over economic benefits and explore alternative strategies for economic stimulation.
He also argued that foreigners visit Thailand for cultural experiences, not to drink booze. Thailand currently only restricts alcohol sales on four Buddhist holidays, compared to some countries that enforce bans on up to 52 days per year.
“Encouraging consumer spending can drive economic growth, but it should focus on necessities rather than alcohol,” he said, adding that the government should prioritise raising awareness on responsible spending and financial literacy.