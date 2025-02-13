Academic calls for caution as Thai govt reviews alcohol sale policies

Surasak warned that the consumption of alcohol can lead to addiction, increased medical burdens and links to narcotics and gambling problems. He urged policymakers to prioritise public health over economic benefits and explore alternative strategies for economic stimulation.

He also argued that foreigners visit Thailand for cultural experiences, not to drink booze. Thailand currently only restricts alcohol sales on four Buddhist holidays, compared to some countries that enforce bans on up to 52 days per year.

“Encouraging consumer spending can drive economic growth, but it should focus on necessities rather than alcohol,” he said, adding that the government should prioritise raising awareness on responsible spending and financial literacy.