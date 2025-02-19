Flu cases not expected to surpass last year’s numbers, virologist says

Dr Yong also mentioned that while flu cases have surged, the total number for the entire year is expected to be on par with last year’s figures. As the summer season approaches, flu cases are likely to decline, but a rise in cases is anticipated when schools reopen in May. By then, many individuals will have developed some immunity, and ongoing prevention campaigns will help curb the spread.

The widespread availability of Antigen Test Kits (ATK) has also contributed to the increased detection of flu cases, making it easier to identify infections and resulting in higher reported case numbers.

Dr Weerawat Manosuthi, spokesperson for the Department of Disease Control, explained that Oseltamivir is available to treat influenza and reduce its severity. He urged people in seven high-risk groups to receive annual flu vaccinations to boost their immunity.

Influenza A is the predominant strain detected, with two major subtypes: A(H1N1) and A(H3N2). As for avian influenza, global reports continue to emerge, especially concerning the A(H5N1) strain, which can be transmitted from animals to humans.

In the United States, from January 1, 2024, to February 14, 2025, there have been 68 confirmed cases of avian influenza, with one death. The latest case was reported on January 6.

Thailand has not reported any new confirmed cases of avian influenza since 2006. The country maintains a robust surveillance system for avian influenza in humans, animals and wildlife, and continues to assess the associated risks. The public is advised to avoid contact with sick or dead poultry and mammals.

Dr Weerawat raised concerns about the possibility of avian influenza and seasonal influenza outbreaks coinciding. If this occurs, it could lead to a genetic exchange between the two viruses, potentially allowing avian influenza, typically transmitted from animals to humans, to mutate into a human-to-human transmissible strain, similar to the seasonal flu.