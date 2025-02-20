Council: Dentists under free universal healthcare outnumbered by patients

With further intervention from Vice Public Health Minister Thanakrit Jitareerat, Auntie Nong and her husband were treated at Pranangklao Hospital on Wednesday.

Dentists Overwhelmed by Patient Numbers

The Dental Council of Thailand provided insight into the shortage of dentists under the universal healthcare system, explaining that while there are approximately 22,000 registered dentists in Thailand—meaning a manageable ratio of one dentist per 3,000 people—the numbers differ drastically for those using public healthcare.

In Nonthaburi, one dentist is responsible for up to 9,150 patients under universal healthcare, leading to severe backlogs and lengthy waiting times.

Calls for Private Clinic Partnerships to Ease Burden

To address the crisis, the council announced plans to collaborate with the NHSO to allow patients under universal healthcare to access treatment at private clinics. This initiative aims to reduce the strain on dentists in public hospitals and shorten waiting times.

For a long-term solution, the council urged the NHSO to establish a joint network of dental services, integrating resources from the Public Health Ministry, universities, private clinics, and provincial administrative organisations to provide more treatment options and reduce the backlog.

