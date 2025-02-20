Council: Dentists under free universal healthcare outnumbered by patients

The Dental Council of Thailand has addressed concerns over long waiting times for dental care under the 30-baht universal healthcare scheme, following a viral case where an elderly woman was told she might have to wait eight years for treatment.
The case of Auntie Nong, 62, gained widespread attention after her nephew, Pakin Thornpiriya, 44, spoke out to the media. He revealed that he had accompanied his aunt and uncle to Jalaprathan Hospital in Nonthaburi’s Pak Kret district almost ten times since January 2023, waiting in line from 2 am without success.
According to Pakin, the hospital only provided 50 queue slots per day, and a nurse allegedly informed his aunt that even if she secured a slot, she would still need to wait another eight years for actual treatment. The elderly woman was in distress due to a painful denture, making it difficult for her to eat.
After the case went viral, the National Health Security Office (NHSO) intervened to ensure that she received immediate treatment. Jalaprathan Hospital later denied the claim of an eight-year wait, suggesting there had been a miscommunication, and clarified that the actual waiting period could be around two and a half years.
With further intervention from Vice Public Health Minister Thanakrit Jitareerat, Auntie Nong and her husband were treated at Pranangklao Hospital on Wednesday.
The Dental Council of Thailand provided insight into the shortage of dentists under the universal healthcare system, explaining that while there are approximately 22,000 registered dentists in Thailand—meaning a manageable ratio of one dentist per 3,000 people—the numbers differ drastically for those using public healthcare.
In Nonthaburi, one dentist is responsible for up to 9,150 patients under universal healthcare, leading to severe backlogs and lengthy waiting times.
To address the crisis, the council announced plans to collaborate with the NHSO to allow patients under universal healthcare to access treatment at private clinics. This initiative aims to reduce the strain on dentists in public hospitals and shorten waiting times.
For a long-term solution, the council urged the NHSO to establish a joint network of dental services, integrating resources from the Public Health Ministry, universities, private clinics, and provincial administrative organisations to provide more treatment options and reduce the backlog.