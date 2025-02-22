New HKU5 coronavirus strain has not infected humans yet

He explained that this information comes from laboratory research published for public awareness, aimed at enhancing laboratory testing capabilities.
The discovered HKU5-CoV-2 strain is a genetic variation within the Merbecovirus genus. It is not classified as a new or mutated virus but rather a subtype within the diverse coronavirus family.
Researchers found that the binding pattern between HKU5-CoV-2 and human enzyme ACE2 differs from other Merbecoviruses. This has led to a research-based hypothesis that the virus may pose a risk of animal-to-human transmission and potentially cause an outbreak. However, no human infections or epidemiological data related to HKU5-CoV-2 have been reported.
The public need not be concerned at this time. Thailand has a robust international disease surveillance and prevention system, supported by the Department of Disease Control, the Department of Medical Sciences, and research networks from universities. These teams continuously monitor emerging viruses and respond swiftly to any developments. Currently, Covid-19 cases in Thailand remain of the Omicron JN.1* variant.
"Although no outbreak of the HKU5-CoV-2 strain has been detected, preventive measures remain the same as for other respiratory viruses like influenza, Covid-19, or RSV. These include avoiding crowded places, wearing a mask when necessary or when experiencing respiratory symptoms to prevent transmission, and practicing regular hand hygiene. High-risk individuals prone to severe illness can receive vaccines, such as the influenza or Covid-19 vaccine."
Dr Opas added that research on new bat viruses in China, Japan, and the US is conducted as a preparedness measure, given the ongoing mutation of coronaviruses. Once a virus is discovered, its characteristics are studied to support vaccine development. The risk of direct bat-to-human transmission remains low to moderate, as bat viruses typically exist in small quantities, human exposure to bats is rare, and transmission often requires an intermediate host.