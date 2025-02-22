New HKU5 coronavirus strain has not infected humans yet

He explained that this information comes from laboratory research published for public awareness, aimed at enhancing laboratory testing capabilities.

The discovered HKU5-CoV-2 strain is a genetic variation within the Merbecovirus genus. It is not classified as a new or mutated virus but rather a subtype within the diverse coronavirus family.

Researchers found that the binding pattern between HKU5-CoV-2 and human enzyme ACE2 differs from other Merbecoviruses. This has led to a research-based hypothesis that the virus may pose a risk of animal-to-human transmission and potentially cause an outbreak. However, no human infections or epidemiological data related to HKU5-CoV-2 have been reported.