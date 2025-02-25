Thailand reports influenza A/H1N1 as dominant flu strain

Department Director-General Yongyos Thammawut explained that between October 2024 and January 2025, 39.46% of flu cases were attributed to A/H1N1 (pdm09), while 34.86% were linked to B (Victoria) and 25.68% to A (H3N2).

Among the A/H1N1 (pdm09) cases, 86.75% of patients were infected with the 6B.1A.5a.2a clade, followed by 13.25% infected with the 6B.1A.5a.2a.1 clade.

Yongyos highlighted that 1.9% of A/H1N1 (pdm09) cases showed resistance to oseltamivir. However, there has been no recorded resistance among patients infected with A (H3N2) or B (Victoria).