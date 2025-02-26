Microplastics in breast milk still lower than in bottles: Health Dept

Levels of microplastics in breast milk are still lower than those found in bottled infant milks, the Department of Health (DoH) said on Wednesday.

The department was responding to public concern sparked by a recent study that found microplastics in breast milk during laboratory tests. It said breast milk is still the best source of nutrition for infants.

Microplastics are fragments of plastic less than 5mm in length that enter natural ecosystems from various sources, including cosmetics, clothing, construction, renovation, food packaging, and industrial processes. Potentially toxic, they are pervasive in everyday life and have contaminated almost all of the Earth’s surface, from the deepest oceans to the slopes of Mt Everest.