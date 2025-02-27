Myanmar ‘health refugees’ leave Thailand with THB 92-bn medical bill

A surge in Myanmar migrants seeking medical treatment in border areas last year saw Thailand’s uncollectible health expenses soar to 92 billion baht, the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) reported on Wednesday.
NESDC secretary-general Danucha Pichayanan reported that the caseload of migrants at public hospitals and clinics in border zones rose to 3.8 million in fiscal 2024.
As a result, uncollectible migrant healthcare expenses on the border increased 8.2 times compared to fiscal year 2022. Most of the uncollectible fees (81.1%) were on the Thailand-Myanmar border, especially in Tak province, he said.
A civil war that erupted soon after the 2021 military coup has displaced an estimated 3.5 million people in Myanmar and destroyed public services and infrastructure. Fighting has been especially intense in Kayin (Karen) State, which borders Tak.
Danucha said hospitals on the Tak border are facing a surge in patients coupled with staff shortages and rising expense burdens.
Myanmar migrants crossing the border for medical services are often seriously ill and too poor to pay for treatment, he explained.
Meanwhile, medics on the border have a duty to treat migrants to contain the spread of disease, he said.
Danucha advised allocating more health resources to border areas, while upgrading their public health infrastructure and accelerating verification of medical rights for migrants.