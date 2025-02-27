Myanmar ‘health refugees’ leave Thailand with THB 92-bn medical bill

Danucha said hospitals on the Tak border are facing a surge in patients coupled with staff shortages and rising expense burdens.

Myanmar migrants crossing the border for medical services are often seriously ill and too poor to pay for treatment, he explained.

Meanwhile, medics on the border have a duty to treat migrants to contain the spread of disease, he said.

Danucha advised allocating more health resources to border areas, while upgrading their public health infrastructure and accelerating verification of medical rights for migrants.