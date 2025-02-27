Toy-like e-cigarettes pose health risks for children, expert warns

Asst Prof Srirat Lapyai pointed out that Prathom children have access to these e-cigarettes, which have penetrated the Thailand market for the first time in the middle of last year. This caused parents to ask media outlets to publish this matter, she said.

She noted that these disposable e-cigarettes had been produced in the shape of popular cartoon characters, toys, candy boxes, juice or milk boxes, collectable figures, key chains and stationery.