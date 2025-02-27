Toy-like e-cigarettes pose health risks for children, expert warns

Asst Prof Srirat Lapyai pointed out that Prathom children have access to these e-cigarettes, which have penetrated the Thailand market for the first time in the middle of last year. This caused parents to ask media outlets to publish this matter, she said.
She noted that these disposable e-cigarettes had been produced in the shape of popular cartoon characters, toys, candy boxes, juice or milk boxes, collectable figures, key chains and stationery.
This factor makes it difficult to identify as the shape of e-cigarettes is similar to that of toys, she explained, adding that they have been produced in various colours and flavours like strawberry, mango, peach, and blueberry.
“Making cartoon-shaped e-cigarettes is a strategy called harm reduction, aiming to reduce the harm of cigarettes with a cute appearance,” she said.
Srirat emphasised that nicotine from toy pods can affect children’s health similar to general e-cigarettes though smoking them causes less irritation to the throat.
Toy pods are being sold at 99 baht apiece, making them accessible to children, she said, adding that these items are currently available near schools and online channels.
New types of e-cigarettes pose risks to children, including nicotine that affects child development, and addiction since childhood could make them become the next generation of teenage smokers, she added.