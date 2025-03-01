Ministry of Public Health stated that scarlet fever is not new

While scarlet fever primarily affects children aged 5 to 15, individuals of other age groups can also contract the disease.

Disease prevention can be done by:

1. Maintaining good health by getting enough rest and sleep.

2. Avoiding close contact with individuals who have scarlet fever.

3. Wearing a face mask at all times when it is necessary to be near someone who is sick.

4. Not sharing personal items, especially items like handkerchiefs and bedding, with the infected person.

5. Washing hands frequently with soap or alcohol gel before and after touching the sick person or their belongings.

6. Avoiding rubbing eyes, picking the nose, or touching the mouth.

7. If a sick child is found, they should be immediately separated from healthy children.

8. If multiple cases are found, contact local health authorities. For any inquiries, the public can call the Department of Disease Control's hotline at 1422.