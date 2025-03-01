Ministry of Public Health stated that scarlet fever is not new

After reports of students at a school in Bangkok contracting scarlet fever, leading to class suspensions in some grades, Dr Panumas Yanawetsakul, Director-General of the Department of Disease Control(DDC), stated on Saturday (March 1, 2025) that scarlet fever is not a newly emerging disease and urged the public to remain calm.
DDC classified scarlet fever as a communicable disease under surveillance according to the Communicable Disease Act 2015. It is caused by the bacterium Streptococcus pyogenes (Group A Streptococcus), which can lead to various infections, including strep throat and skin infections. However, most cases present with mild symptoms.
DDC has strictly implemented disease prevention and control measures in schools. Schools are required to screen students every morning, allow sick children to stay home, and request cooperation from parents in closely monitoring their children's health. Additionally, schools must ensure the regular cleaning of equipment, personal items, and toys.
According to data from the Bureau of Epidemiology, from January 1 to February 28, 2025, a total of 455 cases of scarlet fever were reported, with no fatalities. The median number of cases over the past five years is 605 per year.
While scarlet fever primarily affects children aged 5 to 15, individuals of other age groups can also contract the disease.
1. Maintaining good health by getting enough rest and sleep.
2. Avoiding close contact with individuals who have scarlet fever.
3. Wearing a face mask at all times when it is necessary to be near someone who is sick.
4. Not sharing personal items, especially items like handkerchiefs and bedding, with the infected person.
5. Washing hands frequently with soap or alcohol gel before and after touching the sick person or their belongings.
6. Avoiding rubbing eyes, picking the nose, or touching the mouth.
7. If a sick child is found, they should be immediately separated from healthy children.
8. If multiple cases are found, contact local health authorities. For any inquiries, the public can call the Department of Disease Control's hotline at 1422.