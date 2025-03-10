National committee approves measures for disease control

MONDAY, MARCH 10, 2025

The National Communicable Disease Committee on Monday approved new measures to control the spread of influenza, dengue, Mpox, and hepatitis B and C, Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin announced.

Somsak chaired the first committee meeting at the Public Health Ministry and outlined the key decisions made.

Expanded Influenza Vaccination Programme

To combat influenza, the committee directed the Disease Control Department to work with the National Health Security Office to increase the supply of vaccines targeting the northern hemisphere’s strains. These strains have been spreading in Phayao, Lamphun, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Chiang Mai, and Bangkok.

An additional 10,000 doses will be distributed to each of these provinces, while a further 30,000 doses will be allocated to prisons and military bases. As a result, the total number of influenza vaccines provided by the ministry will increase from 4.5 million to 6 million doses.

Dengue Prevention and Vaccine Pilot Programme

Regarding the dengue outbreak, the committee was briefed on progress in the development of a dengue vaccine. The vaccine will be trialled in a pilot programme in Nakhon Phanom on 4 April.
The committee also approved a measure to mobilise health volunteers to inspect and eliminate mosquito breeding sites to prevent further spread of the virus.

Monitoring and Control of Mpox Cases

The committee reviewed the latest Mpox data, revealing that Thailand has recorded 873 cases, with 13 fatalities—12 of them male.

Health agencies have been instructed to monitor incoming travellers for possible Mpox infections. Clinics and hospitals nationwide have been ordered to remain vigilant.

Hepatitis B and C Treatment and Surveillance

The committee was informed that only 13.33% of the 290,396 individuals who tested positive for hepatitis B had received treatment.

As a result, the committee directed the Disease Control Department to oversee patient care and ensure that those infected complete their full course of treatment to prevent further transmission.

Approval of Disease Control Directives

The committee also approved two draft directives aimed at strengthening disease control efforts:

  • Establishing additional disease quarantine offices at the Thai-Cambodian Friendship Bridge border checkpoint in Sa Kaeo, Buri Ram Airport, and Khon Kaen Airport.
  • Appointing additional disease control officials at Don Mueang International Airport, the Tha Li border checkpoint in Loei, and Pattani Port.
     
