National committee approves measures for disease control

The National Communicable Disease Committee on Monday approved new measures to control the spread of influenza, dengue, Mpox, and hepatitis B and C, Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin announced.

Somsak chaired the first committee meeting at the Public Health Ministry and outlined the key decisions made.

Expanded Influenza Vaccination Programme

To combat influenza, the committee directed the Disease Control Department to work with the National Health Security Office to increase the supply of vaccines targeting the northern hemisphere’s strains. These strains have been spreading in Phayao, Lamphun, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Chiang Mai, and Bangkok.