National committee approves measures for disease control

The National Communicable Disease Committee on Monday approved new measures to control the spread of influenza, dengue, Mpox, and hepatitis B and C, Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin announced.
Somsak chaired the first committee meeting at the Public Health Ministry and outlined the key decisions made.
To combat influenza, the committee directed the Disease Control Department to work with the National Health Security Office to increase the supply of vaccines targeting the northern hemisphere’s strains. These strains have been spreading in Phayao, Lamphun, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Chiang Mai, and Bangkok.
An additional 10,000 doses will be distributed to each of these provinces, while a further 30,000 doses will be allocated to prisons and military bases. As a result, the total number of influenza vaccines provided by the ministry will increase from 4.5 million to 6 million doses.
Regarding the dengue outbreak, the committee was briefed on progress in the development of a dengue vaccine. The vaccine will be trialled in a pilot programme in Nakhon Phanom on 4 April.
The committee also approved a measure to mobilise health volunteers to inspect and eliminate mosquito breeding sites to prevent further spread of the virus.
The committee reviewed the latest Mpox data, revealing that Thailand has recorded 873 cases, with 13 fatalities—12 of them male.
Health agencies have been instructed to monitor incoming travellers for possible Mpox infections. Clinics and hospitals nationwide have been ordered to remain vigilant.
The committee was informed that only 13.33% of the 290,396 individuals who tested positive for hepatitis B had received treatment.
As a result, the committee directed the Disease Control Department to oversee patient care and ensure that those infected complete their full course of treatment to prevent further transmission.
The committee also approved two draft directives aimed at strengthening disease control efforts: