800,000 new kidney patients detected in recent checks: DCD

The Disease Control Department (DCD) announced on Thursday that 800,000 new kidney patients have been diagnosed in recent screenings of vulnerable groups, including people with diabetes and hypertension.
DCD Director-General Panumard Yarnwaidsakul unveiled the figures on the occasion of World Kidney Day, which is observed annually on the second Thursday in March.
Panumard stated that there are approximately 850 million kidney patients worldwide. In Thailand, 1.12 million people have been diagnosed with chronic kidney disease so far, causing an economic impact of 1.6 trillion baht.
The DCD chief noted that new cases of chronic kidney disease are detected each year. Recent screenings of 4 million diabetes and hypertension patients identified 800,000 people with chronic kidney disease. However, he did not elaborate on the timeframe of the screenings.
Panumard said the findings indicate that people with diabetes and hypertension are at risk of developing chronic kidney disease.
As a result, he urged individuals with diabetes or high blood pressure to undergo screening for kidney disease so that their condition can be detected early and treated in time.
Panumard explained that chronic kidney disease occurs when the kidneys have been damaged for more than three months, eventually leading to kidney failure. However, if the condition is detected early, kidney failure can be delayed, he added.
He also highlighted that individuals with heart and vascular diseases, obesity, and dyslipidaemia are at risk of developing kidney failure and should undergo regular kidney check-ups.
Additionally, he warned that the use of painkillers, misuse of herbal remedies, and smoking could contribute to kidney degeneration and failure.
Dr Krissada Harnbancherd, Director of the Non-Communicable Disease Division at the DCD, emphasised that high-risk individuals, particularly those with diabetes and high blood pressure, should undergo kidney screenings annually.