800,000 new kidney patients detected in recent checks: DCD

The Disease Control Department (DCD) announced on Thursday that 800,000 new kidney patients have been diagnosed in recent screenings of vulnerable groups, including people with diabetes and hypertension.

DCD Director-General Panumard Yarnwaidsakul unveiled the figures on the occasion of World Kidney Day, which is observed annually on the second Thursday in March.

Panumard stated that there are approximately 850 million kidney patients worldwide. In Thailand, 1.12 million people have been diagnosed with chronic kidney disease so far, causing an economic impact of 1.6 trillion baht.