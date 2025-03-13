Keep an eye on your kids, urge officials as summer drownings spike

Panumas Yanawetsakul, director-general of the Department of Disease Control, said children under five should always be within arm’s reach of a responsible adult and should not be left alone or in the care of underage sibilings. Older children should be taught safety tips, such as not swimming alone, ensuring an adult is present and refraining from dangerous behaviour like pretending to drown. They should also learn to assess risky areas and always wear a life jacket when participating in water activities or taking a boat ride.

If someone falls into the water, bystanders are advised not to jump in after them as this could result in additional victims. Instead, they should follow the “Shout, Throw, Reach” principle:

Shout: Call for help

Call for help Throw: Toss a nearby object that the drowning person can hold onto

Toss a nearby object that the drowning person can hold onto Reach: Extend an object like a stick, rope, shirt or scarf for the person to grab and be pulled to safety

Communities are advised to prevent children from swimming in hazardous water sources and implement safety measures to mitigate risks. At water tourist destinations, warning signs should be posted, life-saving equipment should be readily available and life jackets should be provided and worn at all times during water activities.

Efforts are underway to improve water safety education. For instance, the “Thai Children Can Swim” project, backed by the Department of Physical Education, aims to teach children basic swimming skills and water safety.

Panumas said that for additional safety, swimming areas should be separated from water traffic zones and lifeguards should always be on duty. He added that the authorities should also continuously remind visitors to supervise their children closely.