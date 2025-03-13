Keep an eye on your kids, urge officials as summer drownings spike

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin said that the highest number of young drowning cases occur during the school summer vacations from March to May.
Statistics show that 173 children below the age of 15 drowned during the summer break last year, with the highest number of incidents occuring in March. Most of the victims were aged 10 to 14, followed by those in the 5 to 9 and 0 to 4 age groups. Data indicates that boys are 2.8 times more at risk of drowning than girls.
The majority of the incidents last year occured in Nakhon Ratchasima, followed by Pattani, Si Sa Ket and Udon Thani. A significant number of these tragedies (72%) took place in agricultural water sources and natural bodies of water, such as ponds, canals and rivers. Most of the victims were playing in water with their friends without life jackets or adult supervision.
“It is summer now and children on school break might be invited to go swimming in different places, triggering the risk of drowning,” Somsak said.
Hence, he said, parents and guardians should closely monitor their children and educate them about water safety to prevent drowning incidents.
Panumas Yanawetsakul, director-general of the Department of Disease Control, said children under five should always be within arm’s reach of a responsible adult and should not be left alone or in the care of underage sibilings. Older children should be taught safety tips, such as not swimming alone, ensuring an adult is present and refraining from dangerous behaviour like pretending to drown. They should also learn to assess risky areas and always wear a life jacket when participating in water activities or taking a boat ride.
If someone falls into the water, bystanders are advised not to jump in after them as this could result in additional victims. Instead, they should follow the “Shout, Throw, Reach” principle:
Communities are advised to prevent children from swimming in hazardous water sources and implement safety measures to mitigate risks. At water tourist destinations, warning signs should be posted, life-saving equipment should be readily available and life jackets should be provided and worn at all times during water activities.
Efforts are underway to improve water safety education. For instance, the “Thai Children Can Swim” project, backed by the Department of Physical Education, aims to teach children basic swimming skills and water safety.
Panumas said that for additional safety, swimming areas should be separated from water traffic zones and lifeguards should always be on duty. He added that the authorities should also continuously remind visitors to supervise their children closely.