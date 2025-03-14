Education Ministry implements strict measures against e-cigarettes

The Education Ministry has launched four measures to prevent access to e-cigarettes in educational institutions following an 18.6% surge in e-cigarette addiction among children and youth in Thailand.

A survey conducted by the Department of Health Service Support, the Public Health Ministry, the Education Ministry, the Thailand Youth Institute and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration revealed widespread misconceptions about e-cigarettes.

It found that 61.23% of people mistakenly believe that e-cigarettes help quit smoking, while 51.19% think nicotine is beneficial to health. Additionally, 50.2% believe e-cigarettes are less harmful than traditional tobacco, 26.28% believe e-cigarette liquid contains no nicotine, and 23.28% mistakenly assume e-cigarettes are legal in Thailand.

The Public Health Ministry has warned that due to easy access to e-cigarettes and a lack of awareness among children, more than 100 children developed severe lung inflammation from e-cigarette addiction in 2024.