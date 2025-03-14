Education Ministry implements strict measures against e-cigarettes

The Education Ministry has launched four measures to prevent access to e-cigarettes in educational institutions following an 18.6% surge in e-cigarette addiction among children and youth in Thailand.
A survey conducted by the Department of Health Service Support, the Public Health Ministry, the Education Ministry, the Thailand Youth Institute and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration revealed widespread misconceptions about e-cigarettes.
It found that 61.23% of people mistakenly believe that e-cigarettes help quit smoking, while 51.19% think nicotine is beneficial to health. Additionally, 50.2% believe e-cigarettes are less harmful than traditional tobacco, 26.28% believe e-cigarette liquid contains no nicotine, and 23.28% mistakenly assume e-cigarettes are legal in Thailand.
The Public Health Ministry has warned that due to easy access to e-cigarettes and a lack of awareness among children, more than 100 children developed severe lung inflammation from e-cigarette addiction in 2024.
According to an announcement signed by Education Minister Permpoon Chidchob on Monday (March 10), the measures aim to prevent access to e-cigarettes across all educational institutions and ministry-supervised buildings.
The statement noted that the availability of e-cigarettes, particularly among students, has become a growing concern. It also emphasised that possessing e-cigarettes violates the Customs Act and the Commerce Ministry’s ban on the import of baraku and electronic baraku.
The measures align with the Public Health Ministry's regulations that designate public places, workplaces and vehicles as smoke-free areas.
The measures are as follows:
Raising awareness: Educate students, government officials, teachers and educational personnel about the health risks and legal consequences of e-cigarette use.
Smoke-free zones: Require educational institutions to clearly display signs designating the premises as smoke-free areas.
Strict monitoring: Instruct supervisors to prevent and monitor students, teachers and educational personnel from engaging in any e-cigarette-related activities, including smoking, selling, possessing or promoting their use.
Disciplinary action: Mandate that supervisors immediately take disciplinary action against teachers and educational personnel found to be involved with e-cigarettes.