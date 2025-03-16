The Suicide Prevention Club of Thailand revealed that an average of 5,000 Thais die by suicide each year, with each death causing six family members to become depressed or suicidal.

Asst Prof Dr Prakarn Thomyangkoon, president of the club, stated that around six family members of a person who dies by suicide may become so depressed that they struggle to continue working. Worse still, they may feel the urge to end their own lives.

The six affected individuals could include parents, spouses, siblings, romantic partners, or close friends.

Prakarn emphasised that those affected require counselling to help them regain their will to live.