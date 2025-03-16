The Suicide Prevention Club of Thailand revealed that an average of 5,000 Thais die by suicide each year, with each death causing six family members to become depressed or suicidal.
Asst Prof Dr Prakarn Thomyangkoon, president of the club, stated that around six family members of a person who dies by suicide may become so depressed that they struggle to continue working. Worse still, they may feel the urge to end their own lives.
The six affected individuals could include parents, spouses, siblings, romantic partners, or close friends.
Prakarn emphasised that those affected require counselling to help them regain their will to live.
He added that common causes of suicide include:
Prakarn advised that relatives should bring suicidal individuals to group therapy and encourage them to express their thoughts at least six times to reduce the risk of further attempts.
He also noted that 10% of those who take their own lives had previously attempted suicide.
Meanwhile, Asst Prof Dr Panomporn Phumchan, from the Department of Psychology at Kasetsart University’s Faculty of Sociology, said that active listening is the most effective way to prevent suicide.
She added that when listening to suicidal individuals, people should allow them to fully express their thoughts without interrupting or interjecting with their own opinions or experiences.