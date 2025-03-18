Doctor warns of alarming cancer trends among young Thais

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, well-known Dr Jade Boonyawongwiroj listed five factors contributing to an increased incidence of cancer among Thais under 50, reportedly higher than the averages for Asia and the world.
Dr Jade, who is deputy director at Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital, cited statistics from “Our World in Data”, indicating that in 2021, 0.7% of Thais aged 15-49 were diagnosed with cancer, compared to 0.4% both in Asia and globally. For those aged 50-69, the prevalence was 2.3% in Thailand, 1.9% in Asia and 2.7% worldwide.
He identified five contributing factors:
Diet and eating habits: The consumption of certain foods, such as grilled meats like pork and chicken, can lead to the formation of carcinogenic polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAH) when charred. Additionally, fermented foods popular in Thailand may contain nitrates and nitrites, preservatives that can convert into cancer-causing agents in the body. Dr Jade advises reducing intake of these foods and increasing vegetable consumption.
Pollution and toxins: Urban residents frequently inhale fine particulate matter (PM2.5), which can penetrate deep into the lungs and the bloodstream, increasing the risk of respiratory and cardiovascular diseases. To mitigate these risks, Dr Jade advises wearing face masks, thoroughly washing produce or choosing organic options when possible.
Stressful lifestyle: Chronic stress from work, economic pressures, traffic congestion and inadequate rest can lead to unhealthy coping mechanisms like alcohol and tobacco use. Stress triggers oxidative processes in the body, potentially causing cellular damage.
Genetics: A family history of cancer elevates an individual’s risk due to inherited genetic mutations. Dr Jade suggests regular exercise, maintaining good health and frequent medical check-ups to manage this risk.
Infections increasing cancer risk: Certain chronic infections are linked to cancer developmentt. For instance, the human papillomavirus (HPV) can cause cervical, oral and throat cancers, hepatitis B and C viruses are major contributors to liver cancer, and Heliccobacter pylori bactieria are associated with stomach cancer.
"Cancer can be prevented by taking care of oneself. Start with food, lifestyle, and regular health check-ups. Do not wait for the body to send warning signals, because by then it will be too late,” Dr Jaded advised.