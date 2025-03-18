Doctor warns of alarming cancer trends among young Thais

Stressful lifestyle: Chronic stress from work, economic pressures, traffic congestion and inadequate rest can lead to unhealthy coping mechanisms like alcohol and tobacco use. Stress triggers oxidative processes in the body, potentially causing cellular damage.

Genetics: A family history of cancer elevates an individual’s risk due to inherited genetic mutations. Dr Jade suggests regular exercise, maintaining good health and frequent medical check-ups to manage this risk.

Infections increasing cancer risk: Certain chronic infections are linked to cancer developmentt. For instance, the human papillomavirus (HPV) can cause cervical, oral and throat cancers, hepatitis B and C viruses are major contributors to liver cancer, and Heliccobacter pylori bactieria are associated with stomach cancer.

"Cancer can be prevented by taking care of oneself. Start with food, lifestyle, and regular health check-ups. Do not wait for the body to send warning signals, because by then it will be too late,” Dr Jaded advised.