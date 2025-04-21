Summer illness alert: 4 Hot-season risks every parent must know

Thailand’s summer comes with soaring temperatures that not only cause discomfort but also increase health risks, especially for children. During this time, kids are more vulnerable to several illnesses. Here are four common summer-related diseases that require extra attention:
1. Diarrhoea
Caused by viruses, bacteria, or protozoa, diarrhoea often results from consuming contaminated food or water or from direct contact with unclean surfaces. Symptoms include frequent loose stools, vomiting, abdominal pain, and fever. If left untreated, it can lead to dehydration and even shock.
2. Food Poisoning
Similar to diarrhoea, food poisoning is usually caused by eating undercooked or spoiled food. Children may experience nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, and fever. Prompt treatment is essential to avoid complications.
3. Skin Rashes and Irritations
Hot weather and excessive sweating can lead to skin irritation or inflammation. Children may develop red rashes, fluid-filled blisters, or pustules, often accompanied by itching and discomfort.
4. Heatstroke
This is a serious, potentially life-threatening condition caused by the body’s inability to regulate its temperature in extreme heat. Symptoms include high body temperature, dry and red skin with no sweating, rapid heartbeat, fast breathing, confusion, seizures, and possible loss of consciousness. Immediate medical attention is crucial.
If any of these symptoms occur, consult a doctor promptly for proper diagnosis and treatment.
Summer Health Tips for Children:
Eat freshly cooked, hygienic meals
Drink at least 6–8 glasses (about 2.5 litres) of clean water daily
Avoid prolonged exposure to extreme heat
Wear lightweight, breathable clothing
Proper care and preventive measures can help children stay safe from these summer illnesses and enjoy their holidays to the fullest.