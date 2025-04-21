Summer illness alert: 4 Hot-season risks every parent must know

Thailand’s summer comes with soaring temperatures that not only cause discomfort but also increase health risks, especially for children. During this time, kids are more vulnerable to several illnesses. Here are four common summer-related diseases that require extra attention:

1. Diarrhoea

Caused by viruses, bacteria, or protozoa, diarrhoea often results from consuming contaminated food or water or from direct contact with unclean surfaces. Symptoms include frequent loose stools, vomiting, abdominal pain, and fever. If left untreated, it can lead to dehydration and even shock.

2. Food Poisoning

Similar to diarrhoea, food poisoning is usually caused by eating undercooked or spoiled food. Children may experience nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, and fever. Prompt treatment is essential to avoid complications.