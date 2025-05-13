EU-ASEAN Health Summit 2025: Building resilient healthcare through public-private partnerships and regional cooperation

EU Lessons for ASEAN

ASEAN and the EU are at different stages of healthcare development. The EU, with its history of comprehensive and flexible health systems, offers valuable lessons for ASEAN nations striving toward similar goals.

“For example, the EU Health Union promotes regional cooperation in health policy, crisis response, and data sharing—approaches ASEAN could draw inspiration from,” Humphrey said.

The EU also emphasizes sustainable health financing models such as social health insurance and value-based care, which could guide ASEAN in creating equitable long-term funding mechanisms. There is still much room for further collaboration.

As a non-profit organization, the EU-ASEAN Business Council has consistently urged the European Commission to engage more deeply with ASEAN—sharing ideas and expertise across sectors, including healthcare, where both regions can learn from each other.

“There was excellent cooperation during the COVID-19 crisis. Europe supported vaccine access and shared vital information on virus transmission,” Humphrey added.

But the region still faces diverse challenges, including regulatory environments, healthcare system structures, varying national priorities, lack of standardized digital health data, and unequal access across countries and regions.

“ASEAN countries range from low- to high-income, with different levels of infrastructure, workforce readiness, and digital capacity. So, a one-size-fits-all solution won’t work,” he explained.

Sadly, when national resources are limited, governments often prioritize economic concerns over health. Job creation usually takes precedence—especially with rising populations. A lack of shared digital health standards and data-sharing systems also makes cross-border collaboration difficult.

Within and between countries, rural-urban health disparities, low health literacy, and workforce shortages further complicate the healthcare landscape.



Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) for Scalable, Sustainable Healthcare

To address these challenges, PPPs are key to expanding access to care.

In the short term, PPPs in healthcare can help scale operations, ensure sustainability, and foster innovation. However, Humphrey stressed that ASEAN's PPP strategy must go beyond short-term pilots. It should be designed from the outset for long-term use and scalability.

“There must be stable financing models—not reliant on donations or charity. Joint funding mechanisms, outcome-based payments, and insurance reimbursements are examples of sustainable strategies,” he said.

In practice, PPPs must integrate with existing local health systems to complement, not duplicate, public services. Cooperation models should also be adaptable across different ASEAN nations.

Scalability requires flexible designs suited to local contexts—such as disease prevalence, resource availability, and infrastructure readiness. Examples include mobile diagnostic units, telemedicine platforms, and adaptable training programs for health workers in both urban and rural areas.

Ultimately, scalability and sustainability will allow PPPs to go beyond pilot projects and create lasting improvements in access and outcomes.



Trump’s Tariffs Shake Global Healthcare

Today, global healthcare systems are not immune to the ripple effects of former President Donald Trump’s retaliatory tariffs. Humphrey pointed out that external economic shocks—like tariffs from major trade partners such as the U.S.—can divert national budgets away from domestic priorities, including healthcare.

Trade tensions exert budgetary pressure, pushing governments to focus on economic stability, industrial recovery, and employment—often at the expense of long-term investments like healthcare reform.

But sidelining healthcare in times of economic strain is a mistake, especially as ASEAN nations face rapid demographic aging.

A comprehensive and flexible healthcare system is the foundation of a productive workforce and national stability. The COVID-19 pandemic showed that health is not merely a cost center—but a strategic investment, particularly for governments navigating global uncertainty.



Health Crises Are Economic Crises

The World Bank estimates that poor health can reduce GDP growth in low- and middle-income countries by up to 1.5% annually. ASEAN cannot afford to lose momentum in an increasingly competitive global economy.

To sustain this momentum, ASEAN governments should pursue integrated strategies—such as sustainable health financing, PPPs, and regional collaboration—to strengthen healthcare systems.

The EU experience shows that policy alignment is critical. Economic and health resilience must go hand in hand. ASEAN stands to benefit greatly from adopting this approach.

In the end, prioritizing healthcare amid economic uncertainty sends a clear message of long-term vision and people-centered leadership.