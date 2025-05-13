ArokaGO named among top 30 medical tourism platforms by Feedspot

The platform ranked 16th out of more than 100 medical tourism blogs and websites. The ranking criteria included consistency of content, relevance of articles, number of followers and influence on a broad readership.

Kulabutr Komenkul, co-founder of ArokaGO, attributed this achievement to the platform’s partners who contribute valuable information and expertise. These include organisations such as the American Accreditation Commission International (AACI) Asia & Pacific, Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA) and Thai Medical and Wellness Tourism Association (TMWTA).

He also extended his appreciation to Thai medical and wellness service providers who have collaborated in developing reliable content and services, with the shared goal of delivering the best possible experience to international health and wellness tourists.