ArokaGO named among top 30 medical tourism platforms by Feedspot

The platform ranked 16th out of more than 100 medical tourism blogs and websites. The ranking criteria included consistency of content, relevance of articles, number of followers and influence on a broad readership.
Kulabutr Komenkul, co-founder of ArokaGO, attributed this achievement to the platform’s partners who contribute valuable information and expertise. These include organisations such as the American Accreditation Commission International (AACI) Asia & Pacific, Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA) and Thai Medical and Wellness Tourism Association (TMWTA).
He also extended his appreciation to Thai medical and wellness service providers who have collaborated in developing reliable content and services, with the shared goal of delivering the best possible experience to international health and wellness tourists.
Kulabutr explained that ArokaGO received support from the National Innovation Agency (NIA) in 2024 under the Open Innovation programme.
This support encompassed the development of artificial intelligence (AI) to accurately match patients with healthcare providers, the creation of a comprehensive healthcare library covering diseases and treatment options, and the development of the ArokaGO mobile application, which serves both Thai healthcare providers and international medical tourists.
In 2025, ArokaGO also received further backing from the Technology and Innovation-Based Enterprise Development Fund (TED Fund) under the TED Market Scaling Up programme, with a total project value exceeding 2.23 million baht.
This funding will be used to test the effectiveness of both the main ArokaGO platform and its mobile application, as well as to support broader commercial market expansion.
“This year marks a significant milestone in the sustainable growth of a Thai digital platform that not only connects patients worldwide with high-quality healthcare services in Thailand, but also serves as a model for technological innovation in elevating the country’s medical and wellness tourism industry on a global scale,” said Kulabutr.
For more information about ArokaGO, visit www.arokago.com.