DHSS backs surrogacy law reform to unlock Thailand’s potential

The promotion of personal healthcare and beauty businesses is one of the seven core policies of Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) aimed at boosting the country’s health economy.

The initiative supports Thailand’s ambition to become a leading “Medical and Wellness Hub,” contributing significantly to national economic growth in 2025.

However, achieving this goal requires a multi-faceted approach, including the modernisation of several outdated laws to align with evolving social and global contexts.

Dr Panuwat Panket, Director-General of the Department of Health Service Support (DHSS), revealed progress on the proposed amendment of the Protection of Children Born Through Assisted Reproductive Technology Act, more commonly referred to as the “Surrogacy Act.”

The revision aims to reflect changes brought about by the recently enacted Marriage Equality Act, which came into force on January 23, 2025.

Revisions to the Surrogacy Act

“The amendment to this Act is part of the broader plan under the MOPH’s Personal Care and Beauty policy, overseen by DHSS. The revision seeks to align with the 24th Amendment to the Civil and Commercial Code (2024), which legally allows same-sex couples to register their marriages and, by extension, to legally apply for surrogacy arrangements,” said Panuwat.