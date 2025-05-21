Public Health Ministry warns of arsenic and lead contamination in Chiang Rai rivers

The Public Health Ministry has issued a warning to local residents in Chiang Rai to avoid consuming freshwater fish caught from three main rivers after water tests revealed arsenic and lead contamination at several locations.
Dr Weerawut Imsamran, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Public Health Ministry, confirmed that water samples collected from the Kok River, Sai River, and Mekong River showed arsenic and lead levels exceeding safe limits. Sampling was conducted on May 1st and 2nd.
Contaminated sites along the Sai River include Ban Saew Village, Ban Hua Fai Village, the 2nd Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge, and Ban Pa Sang Ngam. Contamination was also detected in the Kok and Mekong Rivers flowing through Mae Ai and Mueang districts.
The Ministry took prompt action after villagers reported unusual skin diseases on fish caught in the rivers. Dr Weerawut warned that consuming fish contaminated with lead and arsenic could pose serious health risks, especially to vulnerable groups such as children, pregnant women, and the elderly.
Exposure to these toxins may affect the nervous system, causing numbness in the fingertips. Prolonged exposure can result in a condition where the skin thickens and darkens, often referred to as "black disease," alongside irregular heartbeats.
The Public Health Ministry has instructed the Chiang Rai Public Health Office to monitor river contamination closely. Residents are advised to avoid eating freshwater fish until further notice.
Health officials will conduct blood tests for arsenic and lead poisoning at tambon hospitals and other local healthcare facilities in affected areas. The Disease Control Department and Health Department will continue to monitor contamination in the local food chain over the next four months.
Additionally, the Chiang Rai provincial administration will test village tap water systems along the Kok River from now until September to ensure water safety.
Meanwhile, the Chiang Rai Public Health Office has urged residents to thoroughly wash fresh produce such as vegetables and fruits before cooking or eating. It is recommended to use vinegar or baking soda to clean foods effectively and reduce potential contamination risks.