Public Health Ministry warns of arsenic and lead contamination in Chiang Rai rivers

The Public Health Ministry has issued a warning to local residents in Chiang Rai to avoid consuming freshwater fish caught from three main rivers after water tests revealed arsenic and lead contamination at several locations.

Contamination Found in Kok, Sai, and Mekong Rivers

Dr Weerawut Imsamran, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Public Health Ministry, confirmed that water samples collected from the Kok River, Sai River, and Mekong River showed arsenic and lead levels exceeding safe limits. Sampling was conducted on May 1st and 2nd.

Contaminated sites along the Sai River include Ban Saew Village, Ban Hua Fai Village, the 2nd Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge, and Ban Pa Sang Ngam. Contamination was also detected in the Kok and Mekong Rivers flowing through Mae Ai and Mueang districts.