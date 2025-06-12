Covid-19 update: Thailand records 439,527 total cases in 2025, Bangkok leads with highest daily cases

The Department of Disease Control (DDC) reported the Covid-19 situation on Wednesday (June 11), stating that Bangkok continues to have the highest number of daily cases, with the nationwide total reaching 439,527 confirmed cases for the year.

On Wednesday, 7,527 new cases were reported, including 7,164 outpatients and 363 hospitalized patients. This brings the total number of cases since January 1, 2025, to 439,527.

Additionally, 6 new deaths were reported, bringing the total number of fatalities since the beginning of the year to 130.

The five provinces with the highest number of new cases today are: