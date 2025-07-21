Public Health Ministry warns against buying ultrasonic scalers for self-use

MONDAY, JULY 21, 2025

Public Health Ministry warns that using ultrasonic scalers at home can harm teeth, injure gums, and cause oral infections. Visit a dentist instead.

The Public Health Ministry on Monday issued a warning against purchasing ultrasonic scalers online for self-use to remove plaque and tartar, cautioning that improper use could damage teeth and lead to infections.

Anukool Pruksanusak, spokesman for the ministry, issued the warning after ultrasonic scalers gained popularity on social media, with advertisements claiming that users could save money by cleaning their teeth at home instead of visiting a dentist.

Anukool stressed that only qualified dentists are trained to use ultrasonic scalers safely and effectively, as their use requires experience, manual skill, sensory precision, and a thorough understanding of oral anatomy. Without these, improper use can cause harm rather than benefit.

He warned that self-use of ultrasonic scalers at home poses several health risks:

  • Damage to enamel and root surfaces: Ultrasonic scalers can cause microscopic damage to tooth enamel, especially in areas with pre-existing cracks, early caries, or weakened enamel. They may also roughen or erode root surfaces.
  • Injury to gums: Using the tool at an improper angle or without clear visibility can lead to cuts or tears in the gums.
  • Risk of periodontitis: Incomplete removal of tartar beneath the gumline can eventually lead to gum disease, including periodontitis.
  • Infection risk: Tools that have not been professionally sterilised can harbour bacteria, viruses, or fungi, leading to infections in the mouth.

Anukool urged the public to maintain their dental health by visiting a dentist at least twice a year instead of attempting self-treatment with ultrasonic scalers.
 

