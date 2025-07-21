Public Health Ministry warns against buying ultrasonic scalers for self-use

The Public Health Ministry on Monday issued a warning against purchasing ultrasonic scalers online for self-use to remove plaque and tartar, cautioning that improper use could damage teeth and lead to infections.

Anukool Pruksanusak, spokesman for the ministry, issued the warning after ultrasonic scalers gained popularity on social media, with advertisements claiming that users could save money by cleaning their teeth at home instead of visiting a dentist.

Anukool stressed that only qualified dentists are trained to use ultrasonic scalers safely and effectively, as their use requires experience, manual skill, sensory precision, and a thorough understanding of oral anatomy. Without these, improper use can cause harm rather than benefit.