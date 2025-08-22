Experts Warn Cervical Cancer is a \'Silent Killer\' in Thailand

Medical experts are sounding the alarm on cervical cancer, warning that it remains a "silent killer" that claims the life of one Thai woman every two hours.

While national vaccination and screening campaigns have helped reduce deaths, the disease is the second most common cancer among Thai women, after breast cancer.

The primary cause is the Human Papillomavirus (HPV), which is easily transmitted, most commonly through sexual contact.

According to Dr Somruedee Upolwanna, a gynaecologic oncologist at Praram 9 Hospital, the body can typically clear an HPV infection within a year.

However, if a person is infected with high-risk strains, such as HPV 16 and 18, and the immune system fails to clear the infection, the cells can transform and develop into cancer within three to 10 years.

"The worrying thing is that early-stage cervical cancer shows almost no symptoms," Dr Somruedee said. "Most patients are unaware of any abnormalities until the disease has progressed and becomes difficult to treat."

Symptoms that may appear in later stages include abnormal vaginal discharge, bleeding during sex, or unusual bleeding. If the cancer presses on surrounding organs, it can cause lower abdominal pain, swollen legs, back pain, or kidney failure.