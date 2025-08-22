Experts Warn Cervical Cancer is a \'Silent Killer\' in Thailand

Medical experts are sounding the alarm on cervical cancer, warning that it remains a "silent killer" that claims the life of one Thai woman every two hours.
While national vaccination and screening campaigns have helped reduce deaths, the disease is the second most common cancer among Thai women, after breast cancer.
The primary cause is the Human Papillomavirus (HPV), which is easily transmitted, most commonly through sexual contact.
According to Dr Somruedee Upolwanna, a gynaecologic oncologist at Praram 9 Hospital, the body can typically clear an HPV infection within a year.
However, if a person is infected with high-risk strains, such as HPV 16 and 18, and the immune system fails to clear the infection, the cells can transform and develop into cancer within three to 10 years.
"The worrying thing is that early-stage cervical cancer shows almost no symptoms," Dr Somruedee said. "Most patients are unaware of any abnormalities until the disease has progressed and becomes difficult to treat."
Symptoms that may appear in later stages include abnormal vaginal discharge, bleeding during sex, or unusual bleeding. If the cancer presses on surrounding organs, it can cause lower abdominal pain, swollen legs, back pain, or kidney failure.
For those diagnosed with early-stage cancer, surgery offers a high chance of a cure.
However, if the disease has advanced to stages two or four, surgery is no longer an option, and patients must undergo radiation and chemotherapy, leading to higher treatment costs and a lower chance of survival.
Dr Somruedee emphasised that while the HPV vaccine is the first line of defence, it is not 100% effective.
She advised all women to get screened regularly, either with a Pap smear or an HPV test, to detect any abnormalities early, when treatment is most effective.
She also noted a worrying trend: cervical cancer is being found in younger women more often than in the past.
"While it used to be most common in the 50-60 age group, it is now increasingly found in women in their 30s and 40s. We have even found cases in women as young as 26," she said.
This trend is linked to several risk factors, including having sex at a young age, multiple partners, smoking, and a history of sexually transmitted infections.
In conclusion, Dr Somruedee stressed that cervical cancer is a preventable disease. "Don't wait for symptoms to appear, because that may mean the disease is found at a stage that is too late. Early detection means a higher chance of treatment and survival."